Mexican disarmament expert's Nobel medal heads to auction

In this Dec. 10, 1982 file photo, co-winner of the 1982 Nobel Peace Prize, Alfonso Garcia Robles, of Mexico, poses with his Nobel prize diploma and medal in Oslo, Norway, awarded for his work on behalf of nuclear disarmament. The Nobel Peace Prize medal awarded to the Mexican diplomat and nuclear disarmament expert will be auctioned in April 2017.

