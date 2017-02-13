Metabolic switch may bring on chronic...

Metabolic switch may bring on chronic fatigue syndrome

Read more: New Scientist

It's as if a switch has been flicked. Evidence is mounting that chronic fatigue syndrome is caused by the body swapping to less efficient ways of generating energy.

Chicago, IL

