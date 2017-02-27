Mark E. Bittrick, Janesville, WI
Mark E. Bittrick, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, while vacationing in Cozumel, Mexico. He was born on June 27, 1950, in Beloit, WI, to Jack and Verna Bittrick.
