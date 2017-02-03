Marine Harvest ASA (OSE:MHG, NYSE:MHG...

Marine Harvest ASA (OSE:MHG, NYSE:MHG): Presentation of the Q4 2016...

6 hrs ago

Marine Harvest ASA : Presentation of the Q4 2016 results 15 February 2017 at 08:00 Marine Harvest ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the results for the fourth quarter 2016 at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be held in English and will also be webcast.

Chicago, IL

