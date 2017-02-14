MAE's Melescanu and Ambassador of Nor...

MAE's Melescanu and Ambassador of Norway assessed there is...

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Monday, on a courtesy visit, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway in Bucharest Tove Bruvik Westberg, the two officials discussing about the strengthening opportunities regarding the bilateral relations, both parts assessing that there is still unexploited potential for strengthening the economic and sectorial cooperation. "In this context, an exchange of view points took place in respect to opportunities granted by the Norway Grants and the European Economic Area for the period 2014-2021, whose allocations stand around 500 million euros.

