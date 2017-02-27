Lower back disk surgeries may benefit...

Lower back disk surgeries may benefit all ages

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

People of all ages seem to benefit from surgery for a slipped or bulging disk in the lower back, a new study suggests. Older patients, over the age of 65, actually seemed to experience greater lower back relief than their younger peers, the researchers found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed... Feb 24 TerriB1 1
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 12 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC