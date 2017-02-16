Los Angeles Port logs Highest January...

Los Angeles Port logs Highest January Throughput

The Port of Los Angeles handled 826,640 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units in January 2017, an increase of 17.4 percent compared to January 2016. It was the busiest January in the port's 110-year history, outpacing last January, which was the previous record for the first month of the year.

