Library talk to dig into Norwegian archaeology March 1

Dr. Colin Amundsen, archaeologist and resident of Tenants Harbor, will be the guest speaker at a Brown Bag Lunch & Learn session Wednesday, March 1, at 12:30 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Library, 71 Main St. His subject: "Drones, Stones and Bones: the Archaeological Excavation of a Viking Graveyard in Norway." Amundsen works at the Archaeological Museum in Stavanger, Norway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.