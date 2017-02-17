Library talk to dig into Norwegian ar...

Library talk to dig into Norwegian archaeology March 1

Dr. Colin Amundsen, archaeologist and resident of Tenants Harbor, will be the guest speaker at a Brown Bag Lunch & Learn session Wednesday, March 1, at 12:30 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Library, 71 Main St. His subject: "Drones, Stones and Bones: the Archaeological Excavation of a Viking Graveyard in Norway." Amundsen works at the Archaeological Museum in Stavanger, Norway.

Chicago, IL

