Kongsberg Eyes Key Contract in German-Norwegian Submarine Deal

Norwegian conglomerate Kongsberg Gruppen aims to supply command and control systems to the submarines that Norway and Germany plan to order from Germany's Thyssenkrupp, a spokesman for the company said on Friday. The Norwegian and German governments on Friday said they aim to buy a combined six submarines, and that talks with Poland and the Netherlands could lead to further orders.

