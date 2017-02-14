Kentec's Arrival at Bergen's New Airport Terminal
A new life safety system based around Kentec's Syncro XT+ addressable extinguishing control panel technology is being installed in the new 4 billion Kroner terminal at Norway's Bergen Flesland International Airport. Bergen Flesland's new terminal will treble the airport's capacity and will include a new dedicated train line connecting Flesland to Bergen city centre.
