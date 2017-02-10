Joshua Gatt expected to sign with Minnesota United FC soon
Gatt, a 25-year-old Michigan native, signed with Austrian club SC Rheindorf Altach out of high school before joining Molde FK in Norway's top division in 2011. While several major knee injuries severely limited his playing time from summer 2013 through this past fall, Gatt did help Molde win the team's first two league championships in 2011 and 2012.
