Insomnia linked to higher risk of developing asthma

People experiencing insomnia symptoms have a higher risk of developing asthma, according to a new study published in the European Respiratory Journal . Asthma affects approximately 300 million people worldwide, with major risk factors including smoking, obesity and air pollution.

