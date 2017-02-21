Indian-American authors join anti-travel ban chorus

Indian-American authors Jhumpa Lahiri and Anish Kapoor joined scores of other writers to oppose the controversial travel ban by US President Donald Trump, asking him to "rescind" his last month's executive order. WASHINGTON: Indian-American authors Jhumpa Lahiri and Anish Kapoor joined scores of other writers to oppose the controversial travel ban by US President Donald Trump , asking him to "rescind" his last month's executive order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.