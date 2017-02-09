Hibs Keen On Norwegian Winger?
Reports from Norway suggest Hibs have taken left winger Thomas Drage on trial as Neil Lennon continues to look to bolster his squad. Nordlys.no claim the 24 year old former Tromso player has joined the Easter Road side in a bid to win a permanent contract following his departure from Swedish outfit Falkenbergs FF.
