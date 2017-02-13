Gothenburg Port replants vital eelgrass

17 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

The Port of Gothenburg has embarked on a major project that will involve replanting 1.7 hectares of vital eelgrass meadows that will disappear with the building of a new terminal as part of the Port's expansion programme. The largest port in Scandinavia is growing.

Chicago, IL

