Global heat melts Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to record lows a " UN agency

A polar bear in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago located between mainland Norway and the North Pole. Photo: UNEP GRID Arendal/Peter Prokosch 17 February 2017 – It should be winter on the Arctic pole – the northern most point in the world – but the equivalent of heatwaves have passed over the region this season melting the sea ice volume to a record low in January, the United Nations meteorological agency said.

Chicago, IL

