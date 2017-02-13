Germany to Buy Six Warships

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has decided to buy six MKS-180 multi-role warships instead of putting off a decision on two of those ships until 2030, her spokesman said on Monday. The ministry decided last October to delay a tender for four warships, which was valued at 4 billion euros , to ensure that quality standards were met.

