Former Norwegian Prime Minister Detained At Airport
The execution of Trump's Muslim ban executive order is so ridiculous that a former Prime Minister of Norway was detained at Dulles airport on Tuesday afternoon because his passport showed he had visited Iran in 2014. Kjell Magne Bondevik, Prime Minister of Norway from 1997 to 2000 and from 2001 to 2005, was pulled aside and detained for further questioning before being allowed through Customs.
