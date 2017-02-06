Former Norwegian premier is stopped a...

Former Norwegian premier is stopped at Dulles airport over Iran visit

During his two stints as prime minister of Norway, a steadfast U.S. ally and a NATO member, Kjell Magne Bondevik met with Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. A Lutheran minister, Bondevik travels frequently for his job at the Oslo Center, which promotes peace, democracy and human rights, and he went to Washington this week for meetings associated with the National Prayer Breakfast, at which President Donald Trump spoke.



