Former Norway PM Detained At Dulles Airport Over 2014 Iran Visit

A stunned former prime minister of Norway complained that he was caught up in the maw of Donald Trump's controversial executive order and detained this week by border agents at Washington's Dulles International Airport because he visited Iran in 2014. Kjell Magne Bondevik said that after he landed at Dulles on Tuesday he was herded into a room with a group of travelers from the Middle East and Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.