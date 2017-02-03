Former Norway PM Detained At Dulles Airport Over 2014 Iran Visit
A stunned former prime minister of Norway complained that he was caught up in the maw of Donald Trump's controversial executive order and detained this week by border agents at Washington's Dulles International Airport because he visited Iran in 2014. Kjell Magne Bondevik said that after he landed at Dulles on Tuesday he was herded into a room with a group of travelers from the Middle East and Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|20 hr
|they already come...
|1
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec '16
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC