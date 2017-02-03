Former Norway PM Detained At Dulles A...

Former Norway PM Detained At Dulles Airport Over 2014 Iran Visit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Switched

A stunned former prime minister of Norway complained that he was caught up in the maw of Donald Trump's controversial executive order and detained this week by border agents at Washington's Dulles International Airport because he visited Iran in 2014. Kjell Magne Bondevik said that after he landed at Dulles on Tuesday he was herded into a room with a group of travelers from the Middle East and Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... 20 hr they already come... 1
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan 10 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec '16 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC