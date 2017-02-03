Fight and talk: GRP-NDF to meet on bilateral ceasefire on Feb. 22 to 27

Despite the termination of their respective unilateral ceasefire declarations, the government and the National Democratic Front peace panels will proceed with the negotiations on a bilateral ceasefire agreement on Febuary 22 to 27 in the Netherlands and the fourth round of formal peace talks on April 2 to 6 in Oslo, Norway, government peace panel chair Silvestre Bello III said. Government peace panel chair Silvestre Bello III and National Democratic Front peace panel chair Fidel Agcaoili sign the Joint Statement at the end of the third round of formal peace negotiations in Rome on January 25, 2017.

