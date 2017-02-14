Fatigue occurs in 50 percent with chronic plaque psoriasis
About half of patients with chronic plaque psoriasis have fatigue, according to a study published online Feb. 9 in the British Journal of Dermatology . Inger Marie Skoie, from Stavanger University Hospital in Norway, and colleagues evaluated the prevalence and degree of fatigue among patients with chronic plaque psoriasis.
