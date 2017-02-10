ExxonMobil inks patent agreement with Pason Systems
ExxonMobil has awarded to Pason Systems, Inc. the first global license of its patented Drilling Advisory System, a key component of the company's Fast Drill technology suite. The licensing agreement accelerates the technology's commercialization by combining Pason's expertise in drilling data and ExxonMobil's experience in drilling surveillance and optimization.
Read more at Marine News.
