Evac Names Rudling President, Offshore and Merchant
Evac Group has appointed Claes Rudling as global Business Area President, Offshore and Merchant, effective January 23, 2017. Rudling will continue as CEO of Uson Marine, which was acquired by Evac Group in December 2016.
