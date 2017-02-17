Dureza: "Let us all wait" for the Pre...

Dureza: "Let us all wait" for the President's order to return to nego table

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MindaNews

After calling off the peace talks with the National Democratic Front and ordering the arrest of its consultants President Rodrigo Duterte "had clearly committed to reconsider his decisions if there are compelling reasons to do so," Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza said, as he urged the public to be patient. "Let us all wait for that determination."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 12 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC