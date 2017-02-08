DOJ issues lookout bulletin for 20 NDF consultants

THE Department of Justice has issued a lookout order against the 20 political consultants of the National Democratic Front who were earlier granted temporary freedom following the cancellation of the peace talks. In an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order released Tuesday night, the DOJ directed the Bureau of Immigration to alert the department should the following individuals pass through immigration ports: 1. Tirso Lagoras Alcantara 2. Ma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.