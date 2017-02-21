Davao Terminal Outfits with Navis

Davao Terminal Outfits with Navis

Navis and Davao International Container Terminal announced that the terminal has gone live with the Navis N4 terminal system. Navis is a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain.

Chicago, IL

