Damaged Tug Heads to Seattle for Repair
The U.S. Coast Guard said it has green lighted a transit plan for the damaged tug Samson Mariner to head south from Ketchikan, Alaska for repairs in Seattle. The vessel departed on Tuesday accompanied by an escort tug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outside US, trans kids' toilets often not a fed...
|5 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 12
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC