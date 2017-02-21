Damaged Tug Heads to Seattle for Repair

Marine News

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has green lighted a transit plan for the damaged tug Samson Mariner to head south from Ketchikan, Alaska for repairs in Seattle. The vessel departed on Tuesday accompanied by an escort tug.

Chicago, IL

