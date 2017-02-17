CORRECTION: Weifa ASA: Record-breaking fourth quarter and full year 2016, dividend proposed

Weifa ASA had record fourth quarter and full-year revenues in 2016 on higher sales of the main categories: pain relief, cough & cold products and nutraceuticals, as well as the addition of the Asan portfolio. Total revenues for the quarter was NOK 114.5 million, representing an increase of 17 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

