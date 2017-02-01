Coal mine dust hastens Arctic snow melt

Coal mine dust hastens Arctic snow melt

Dust released by an active coal mine in Svalbard, Norway, reduced the spectral reflectance of nearby snow and ice by up to 84 percent, according to new University of Colorado Boulder-led research. Collecting spectral reflectance measurements of surface snow with corresponding snow samples in Northern Svalbard.

