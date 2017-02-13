Cma CGM Improves NC Levant Service

Cma CGM Improves NC Levant Service

12 hrs ago

CMA CGM has announced the new upgraded service offer NC LEVANT, which directly links the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and Northern Europe , via Malta, Spain and Italy. The NC Levant service will now provide extended port coverage with a new export call in Tanger Med towards the Levant Sea, and a new import call in Algeciras towards Northern Europe.

Chicago, IL

