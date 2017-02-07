China's Emerging Ship Repair Leader

Maritime Reporter & Engineering News interviews Chen Yong president Zhoushan IMC YongYue Shipyard Engineering Co., an emerging leader in ship repair and conversion in China. Houshan IMC-Yougyue Shipyard & Engineering's success starts with its physical facilities, which includes two graving docks and two sizable wharfs, one measuring 524.5m long with a 12-m depth, the second 250m long with a 12-m depth.

