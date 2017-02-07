China's Emerging Ship Repair Leader

China's Emerging Ship Repair Leader

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Maritime Reporter & Engineering News interviews Chen Yong president Zhoushan IMC YongYue Shipyard Engineering Co., an emerging leader in ship repair and conversion in China. Houshan IMC-Yougyue Shipyard & Engineering's success starts with its physical facilities, which includes two graving docks and two sizable wharfs, one measuring 524.5m long with a 12-m depth, the second 250m long with a 12-m depth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 3 they already come... 1
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan 10 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec '16 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC