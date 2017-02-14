Cardiac patients with statin side eff...

Cardiac patients with statin side effects more likely to miss LDL cholesterol targets, study finds

8 hrs ago

Statin side effects are the strongest predictor of failure to meet low-density lipoprotein cholesterol targets, according to research published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology . Other predictors were statin non-adherence and use of weaker statins.

Chicago, IL

