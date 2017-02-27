BW Offshore: Invitation to Q4 2016 Pr...

BW Offshore: Invitation to Q4 2016 Presentation 28 February

BW Offshore will release its Q4 2016 results on Tuesday 28 February at 07:30 . The company will host a presentation of the financial results 09:00 the same day at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Norway.

Chicago, IL

