Born Feb. 21: King Harald V

Tuesday

Tuesday marks the 80th birthday of King Harald V of Norway, who was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Skaugum, near Oslo. At birth he was the son of Crown Prince Olav, who would become King Olav V in 1957, and Princess Martha of Sweden.

