Babson College Vice Provost for Global Entrepreneurial Leadership Named USASBE Longenecker Fellow

Babson College Vice Provost for Global Entrepreneurial Leadership Candy Brush has been named a Justin G. Longenecker Fellow of the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship. A USASBE Justin G. Longenecker Fellow is the highest recognition that the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship gives to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the development, furtherance and benefit of small and medium businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.