ASV Global to demonstrate C-Worker 5 ASV at Ocean Business exhibition

8 hrs ago

ASV Global has announced it will be demonstrating its C-Worker 5 Autonomous Surface Vehicle at the Ocean Business exhibition in Southampton, 4-6 April 2017. Designed, built, and operated by ASV Global, C-Worker 5 is the ideal platform to support construction and survey operations in combination with cutting-edge hydrographic, positioning and communication systems from leading manufacturers such as Kongsberg Maritime.

Chicago, IL

