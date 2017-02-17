Arland Rice

Arland Rice

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A gathering of family and friends, celebrating the life of Mr. Arland Rice, 71, of Federal Way, Wash., formerly of Cookeville, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, from the chapel of Dyer Funeral Home in Cookeville. He was born on Thursday, July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 12 Take On Me Norway 3
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan '17 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC