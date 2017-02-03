Arctic's indigenous Sami people to celebrate national day
In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, Sami children, from left, Karen Seline Eira, Inga Helene Anti Persen and Leah Christine Utsi at the reindeer kindergarten in Karasjok, Norway. The indigenous people of Europe's Arctic region are celebrating the centenary of their national day this week with some 120 events planned in Norway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 3
|they already come...
|1
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec '16
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC