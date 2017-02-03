Arctic's indigenous Sami people to ce...

Arctic's indigenous Sami people to celebrate national day

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, Sami children, from left, Karen Seline Eira, Inga Helene Anti Persen and Leah Christine Utsi at the reindeer kindergarten in Karasjok, Norway. The indigenous people of Europe's Arctic region are celebrating the centenary of their national day this week with some 120 events planned in Norway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... Feb 3 they already come... 1
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan 10 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec '16 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec '16 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC