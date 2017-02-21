'Arbeit macht frei': Stolen Nazi gate is returned to Dachau
The wrought iron gate to the Nazis' Dachau concentration camp, which prompted an international outcry when it was stolen more than two years ago, has been returned to the German memorial site. The gate, bearing the slogan "Arbeit macht frei," , was located in Norway's western Bergen area after authorities received an anonymous tip late last year.
