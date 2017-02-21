'Arbeit macht frei': Stolen Nazi gate is returned to Dachau
Employees of a transport company carry the gate with the writing "Arbeit macht frei" at the memorial of the former Nazi concentration camp in Dachau, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 12
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan '17
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC