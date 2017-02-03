Americans Dominate the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Nominations
From the Action Network Organization : Medea Benjamin, USA: http://nobelwill.org/index.html?tab=8#benjamin Edward Snowden, USA in exile: http://nobelwill.org/index.html?tab=8#snowden2 and Chelsea Manning, USA Kathryn Bolkovac, USA: http://nobelwill.org/index.html?tab=8#bolkovac2 We attach our letter to the committee hoping it will help keep the selection within the Nobel mandate in 2017. Fredrik S. Heffermehl, Oslo, Norway - fredpax@online.no Help support DavidSwanson.org, WarIsACrime.org, and TalkNationRadio.org by clicking here: http://davidswanson.org/donate .
