Allen & Heath Manages Polar Jazz Festival In The Arctic

Swedish PA company, Parashoot , flew out its new Allen & Heath compact dLive system for the world's northernmost festival, held in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, located on a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. Running since 1998, the Polar Jazz festival is a unique event, which year on year attracts well-known artists from across Scandinavia to perform.

