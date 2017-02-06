All high school seniors offered free ...

All high school seniors offered free meningococcal vaccine to combat rising W strain

All NSW students in year 11 and 12 will be offered free meningococcal vaccination to combat the rise in W strain cases and protect them against the potentially fatal disease. The NSW Government announced the new $9 million school-based meningococcal vaccination program for senior students at all public, private and Catholic schools in response to the increasing number of W strain cases detected in the state and nationally.

