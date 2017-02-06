Aguirre: Left leaders can be arrested sans peace talks

THE leaders of the National Democratic Front who were earlier given temporary liberty will need to go back to their detention cells if the peace talks between the government and the communist rebels will not continue, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said. In a chance interview with Aguirre at the Department of Justice on Monday, he said that with the peace talks' scrapped, the NDF leaders, including Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, who were earlier given conditional release to participate in the peace negotiations in Oslo, Norway, must go back to their detention cells.

