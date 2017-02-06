Aguirre: Left leaders can be arrested sans peace talks
THE leaders of the National Democratic Front who were earlier given temporary liberty will need to go back to their detention cells if the peace talks between the government and the communist rebels will not continue, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said. In a chance interview with Aguirre at the Department of Justice on Monday, he said that with the peace talks' scrapped, the NDF leaders, including Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, who were earlier given conditional release to participate in the peace negotiations in Oslo, Norway, must go back to their detention cells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|Feb 3
|they already come...
|1
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec '16
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC