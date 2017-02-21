Africa: Oslo Conference Calls On Dono...

Africa: Oslo Conference Calls On Donors to Fight Famine, Starvation

An international donor conference in Oslo, Norway aiming to raise a chunk of the 1.4 billion euros the United Nations says it needs to address deepening food insecurity in the region this year. Earlier this week the United Nations said 1.4 million children were in danger of dying because of famines in Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

