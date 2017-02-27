A comparison of estimation methods fo...

A comparison of estimation methods for multilevel models of spatially structured data

Two recent contributions point to the relevance of multilevel models for spatially structured data. In Osland et al. these models are used to examine the importance of district-level covariates for house prices in Stavanger, Norway, in Dong et al. similarly for land parcel prices in Beijing; we use these data sets in our comparison.

