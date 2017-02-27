$672m donation from Oslo summit on food crisis in N/East excites Dogara
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, has expressed deep pleasure on the convening of World leaders in Oslo, Norway, which saw donors pledging $672 to tackle food crisis in the north east for the next three years. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan on Saturday, Dogara said he is heartened by the initiative and collective will of spirited leaders and donors across the world to tackle food crisis in the North East.
