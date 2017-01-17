XPN MusicNotes: Listen to Spoon's new song, check out Radiohead's...

XPN MusicNotes: Listen to Spoon's new...

Spoon has finally confirmed - after much teasing and several false announcements - that their next album will be called Hot Thoughts and will be out March 17. The album will feature 10 songs, including the ones Spoon debuted during a recent show at Antone's in Austin. The title track out today; you can listen to it below.

