Worlds northernmost plus-energy office could spark an energy revolution

Building the first office in Norway that produces more energy than it consumes is already a hefty goal, but real estate developer Emil EriksrA d wants to take it another step further. The young entrepreneur has a vision for inspiring the rest of the world with a plus-energy office building, the northernmost of its kind in the world that will be located in Porsgrunn, a tiny Norwegian town with a population of less than 35,000.

